Bengaluru: Rapid test for COVID-19 conducted at KR market

Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 conducted in KR market in Bengaluru.

While speaking to ANI, Special Commissioner wing of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Trilok Chandra, said, "Our teams visited many places including cinema halls, shopping malls to ensure implementation of COVID-19 norms."

He added, "We are planning to further enhance COVID-19 vaccine mandate requirements for access to other public places."

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

( With inputs from ANI )

