Bengaluru serial blasts case: Abdul Maudany's seeks relaxation of bail conditions allowing him to stay in Kerala

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Abdul Nazir Maudany, an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to ease his bail conditions allowing him to stay in his hometown in Kerala to take care of his ailing father.

The top court has asked the Karnataka government to file a reply on the plea. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi listed the matter for further hearing on April 17.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abdul Nazir Maudany urged the top court to relax the bail condition and allow him to go to visit his father, a retired headmaster, in Kerala, who is sick.

Advocate Sibal also apprised that Maudany was out on bail for eight years and has not done anything during the period when he is out on bail.

However, Karnataka government counsel opposed the Maudany plea seeking relaxation and said that according to the public prosecutor handling the blast case, the proceedings in the matter will take another two months to conclude.

Sibal urged the court that allow Maudany to stay in his hometown for a month under surveillance.

Karnataka government counsel said that Maudany founded an orgsation in Kerala which is banned. The court thereafter asked the state government to file a reply.

The court said that it was very conscious while granting Maudany's bail and hence the conditions were imposed. The court said that it will take up the matter on Monday.

In 2008, eight serial bomb blasts took place in Bengaluru, leading to the death of one person and causing injuries to many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor