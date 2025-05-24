Bengaluru Shocker: Husband Pours Acid on Wife After Argument Over Loud Music

A man allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife following an argument over the volume of music being played on his mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of May 19 at NMH Layout. The 44-year-old woman, a beautician by profession, sustained burns on her head and face. She is currently recovering at a local hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

According to police sources, the altercation began when the man asked his wife for money to buy alcohol. After she refused, he allegedly harassed her until he managed to get the money. He later returned home intoxicated and began playing loud music on his phone. When his wife requested that he lower the volume, an argument ensued.

In a fit of rage, the man allegedly fetched a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and poured it over his wife's head and face. Her cries for help alerted neighbors, who rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack. Police have registered a case and are currently searching for the accused. An investigation is underway.