Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assault: Massive Protest Erupts in Nagarathpete After Altercation Over Playing Hanuman Chalisa During 'Azaan' Time

Bengaluru's Nagarathpete witnessed a massive protest on Tuesday following an altercation between a group of individuals and a shopkeeper over the playing of Hanuman Bhajans at a loud volume during 'Azaan' time.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, led to the arrest of two more accused by Bengaluru police on Monday night, bringing the total arrests in the shopkeeper assault case to five.

#WATCH | Karnataka: People protested in Bengaluru this morning following an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday.



The altercation occurred on 17th March when a shopkeeper played devotional songs near Siddanna Layout. pic.twitter.com/qtdjQwOmbf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The Bengaluru police swiftly intervened at Siddanna Layout to manage the escalating tensions. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also joined the protest in Bengaluru following the altercation that took place on Sunday near Siddanna Layout. According to reports, both Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje have been detained as the protest intensified.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya joins the protest in Bengaluru following an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday, 17th March near Siddanna Layout. pic.twitter.com/SKy6NoJxPM — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

According to Republic TV reports, The Bengaluru Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the city.

Tejasvi Surya, after meeting the shopkeeper who was attacked, criticized the initial response of the local police, alleging a delay in registering the FIR. He highlighted the seriousness of the assault, stating that the shopkeeper, identified as Mukesh, suffered grievous injuries during the altercation.

#WATCH | Karnataka: An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting… pic.twitter.com/L0f0rxlfSR — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

"Yesterday evening, Mukesh, who is an honest hardworking shopkeeper, was conducting his business. In the evening, he said that he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker. Last evening when he was conducting his business, attending to his customers, and playing the Hanuman Chalisa, a few miscreants came to his shop and started an argument with him," Surya stated.

He further added, "They demanded that he switch off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa. When he refused, he was pulled out, and 6-7 miscreants thrashed him. You can see the injuries that he has sustained. He has suffered grievous injuries."

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | After meeting the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five men for playing devotional music, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "Yesterday evening, Mukesh, was conducting his business. He tells me that every evening, he had a practice of playing… pic.twitter.com/PKfFKXXLDI — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Expressing concerns over the police response, Surya mentioned, "The locals here are apprehensive that the police have filed a diluted FIR and added names of certain people who may not be involved in the crime itself. Every single accused is visible on the CCTV camera. Locals say that these boys are from the local area."

Surya demanded a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident, urging the Bengaluru City Commissioner to handle the case professionally and ensure the swift arrest of all those seen on CCTV footage involved in the assault.

The incident has sparked discussions about religious freedoms, law enforcement's role, and the need for a fair and impartial inquiry to address the concerns of the affected community and ensure justice prevails.