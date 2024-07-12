Bengaluru Tech Summit: K’taka govt holds pre-event breakfast meet with industry leaders

Bengaluru, July 12 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated a pre-event breakfast meeting related to the Bengaluru Tech Summit at a private hotel in the city.

Addressing the event, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), the flagship programme of the Government of Karnataka, is a key initiative of our state government for the last 26 years.”

BTS provides an impactful platform to bring together the best minds in technology and innovation. It is Asia’s biggest technology conclave which will be held from November 19 to 21, 2024.

“The theme for the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit is Breaking Boundaries. The theme emphasises on the importance of collaboration between diverse sectors to drive innovation,” senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah stated.

“Let us continue to dream big, work together, and make Karnataka the undisputed leader in technology and innovation. And as part of this mission, I look forward to your suggestions and opinions to take our state to new heights in technology-driven industry and also seek your active participation in BTS 2024 and make it a grand success,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

Dy CM, DK Shivakumar appealed, "The world sees India through Bengaluru. Our government is committed to Bengaluru's development. Entrepreneurs, employees should not leave Bengaluru and go to neighbouring states.”

“Karnataka welcomes people from around the world and the country without any restrictions. As entrepreneurs prosper, so do job seekers. Economic and national strength is growing," he stressed.

“About 1.4 crore people from all over the country have settled in Bengaluru and the pressure on the city should be reduced. Therefore, an environment should be created to set up industries in all parts of the state. About Rs 8,000 crore of CSR funds should be used for rural education,” Dy CM Shivakumar suggested.

