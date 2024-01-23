Bengaluru to Witness Power Cuts in THESE Areas From Jan 23-25; Check Details Here

Bengaluru residents are set to experience scheduled power cuts from Tuesday, January 23, to Thursday, January 25, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) initiate a series of essential maintenance and repair projects. These projects encompass a wide array of activities aimed at enhancing the city's power infrastructure.

The scheduled maintenance includes the renovation and modernization of existing infrastructure, maintenance of power lines, relocation of overhead cables underground, shifting of poles, and rectification of underground cable damage. Additionally, tasks such as tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, and associated activities are on the agenda to ensure the city's power system remains robust.

Power outages are expected in various areas of Bengaluru during these three days, primarily between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. The completion times may vary depending on the specific project requirements.

Here is the list of affected areas:

Tuesday, January 23: Mayasandra, Jadeya, Shettigowdanhalli, Siggehalli, Ettighhalli, Vijaypura, Jagamkotte, Doddabelavangala, Gundamagerre, Saslu, EHT Air, Manjunathnagara, Shivanagara, Prakash Nagara, Ln Pura, Subramanyanagara, Rajajinagara 2nd Block, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Amarjyothi Nagara, Telecom Layout, Rpc Layout, Hampi Nagar, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indira Nagara, 12th Block, 7th block, 11th Block, RGA Infrastructure 1 & 2, 9th A Block, 9th B Block, Intel, and Station Auxiliary.

Wednesday, January 24: Malebennur, Halivana, Kumbaluru, Boodihal, Nanditavare, Kokkanuru, Govinahal, Kunebelakere, Hindusgatta, Kumarahanahalli, Guddadahalli, Devarabelakere, Melekatte, Jarikatti, Mudahadadi, Salakatti, K. Bevinahalli, Kadalegundi, Boodhihalli, Chathra, Maralawadi, Godur, and surrounding villages, BWSSB STP, Jakkasandra, HSR 5th Sector, Teachers Colony, part of Venkatapura, Greenage Apartment, and Koramangala Extension.

January 23 to January 25: Doddaballapura Town, Rajgatta, Tippuru, Raghunathapura, Talagwara, Gandrajapura, Konagatta, Muddanayakanapalya, Hanabe, SS Ghati, Antharahalli, Kantanakunte, Neralagatta, Hadonahalli, and surrounding areas, Obalapura, Doddabele, Kodigehalli, Manne Panchathi, Geddlahalli, Kerekathiganoor, Kasaraghatta, Mahimapura, Lakkenahalli, Melekathiganoor, G G Palya, K Agrahara, Arebommanahalli, Kodagi Bommanahalli, Lakkasandra, Sulkunte, Halkuru, and Thimmasandra.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly for these temporary inconveniences during the stipulated hours.