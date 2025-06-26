Bengaluru Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling from 13th Floor While Filming Social Media Reel

Bengaluru, Karnataka (June 26, 2025): A 20-year-old woman died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in the Parappana Agrahara area on Monday night while allegedly filming a reel for social media. According to the reports, the woman had gone to the building late at night with a group of friends that included both boys and girls for a party. A quarrel reportedly broke out among them over a relationship matter.

During the argument, the woman reportedly went to the terrace to film what police described as a “sad reel.” She then accidentally fell into the lift shaft space and died on the spot.

The victim was originally from Bihar and worked at a shopping mart in Bengaluru. Police said her friends fled the scene after the incident. A case has been registered under the Unnatural Death Report. Parappana Agrahara Police are continuing their probe into the incident.