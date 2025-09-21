Bengaluru: Zomato Delivery Agent Assaulted Over Delayed Food Delivery; Attack Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

A Zomato delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by two men in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru on Sunday. The alleged assault took place near Shobha Theatre. The accused thrashed the delivery agent as he arrived late to deliver the food order, reported NDTV. The incident was caught on camera, and soon the video went viral online.A social media post claimed that the confrontation occurred near Shobha Theatre in the Babuji Nagar area of the city. The attack was captured on video, which later circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage among residents and internet users.

#Bengaluru@zomato delivery agent badly thrashed with chair over delayed arrival



A #Zomato delivery agent was violently assaulted by two men in Bengaluru near Shobha Theatre after arriving late with a food order on September 14. No formal complaint lodged at this point. pic.twitter.com/dBdKN1GFG5 — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) September 19, 2025

Notably, one of the attackers, dressed in a light-coloured shirt, appeared to be intoxicated, struggling to maintain balance throughout the altercation.Notably, one of the attackers, dressed in a light-coloured shirt, appeared to be intoxicated, struggling to maintain balance throughout the altercation.The local police have responded to the incident, confirming that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Byatarayanapura police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 126 (2), 118 (1), 351 (2) and (3), and 352 r/w 3 (5).Consequently, cops also said that the accused has been arrested and that further investigation is underway.Zomato has not yet spoken out on the incident.