Bhagwant Mann Health Update: Punjab CM Admitted to Fortis Hospital For Routine Health Checkup

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali “for some routine tests”, a spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday, September 26. Giving a health update about the CM, the CMO spokesperson said there is no health issue.

“He got admitted in the morning as he wants to get some tests done. Otherwise there is no health issue. These are routine tests and for some tests, admission is required. There is nothing else to read into it,” the spokesperson said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia gave the reason for the Punjab CM's hospitalisation. He said Mann is suffering from chronic liver disease, lung effusion, high lung pressure and right heart stress.

"As per information CM Bhagwant Mann is suffering from Chronic Liver Disease. Lung Effusion. High Lung Pressure and right heart stress. Praying for the well being of Punjab CM. CM holds a constitutional position and is a representative of the people. Therefore, information about their health should be kept transparent," said Majithia in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Majithia informed that Mann had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. "CM @BhagwantMann was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, last night in emergency condition. I hope he is fine. I am praying for his well-being. Get well soon, CM SAAB," he said.