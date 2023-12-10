Bhagwant Mann’s ex-wife Preet Grewal threatens to leak Punjab CM's nude videos

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana on Sunday shared a post on social media in which he claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, also known as Preet Grewal, has threatened to leak Punjab CM's nude drunk videos on social media. Preet Grewal made the explosive claims about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while replying to a post by an advocate on Facebook. Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife said that she will start posting naked videos and expose the drunkard ChiefMinister Bhagwant Mann.

Parambans Singh Romana shared the tweet with the statement made by the ex-wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also said, "The tragedy of Punjab is that such a sacred land has been given a chief minister like this. but divine justice for a man who abandoned and cheated on his family and the people of Punjab. "CM’s ex. wife Preet Grewal threatens to start posting naked drunk videos of Bhagwant Mann!!

“He started this now I will show him how it plays. Stay tuned….”, she says in a FB post Preet Grewal, commenting on a Facebook post which was put up by an advocate in Punjabi, said, "Team CM is bothering people by calling them here. I will puth this Chief Minister in jail, nothing else! If I spoke was a different thing, but Seerat has spoke. She spoke at her own will. Those fathers who don't have the shame to be called fathers should drown themselves!"

"You know those from Team CM and that particular team who are threatening to use all their might tomorrow to get Seerat's video removed and to please their drunk leader. If they don't stop, I will start posting naked videos exposing the drunkard CM." She said, "There's a lot on my mind/heart. We are not moving an inch back now! He started this I will show him how it plays." Earlier, a video was circulating on social media allegedly showing Seerat Mann, the daughter of Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In the video, Seerat mentioned being the CM's daughter but stated she would call him "CM Maan" as she feels he no longer deserves to be called "Papa." Seerat clarified that her intention behind sharing the video isn't political. She simply wants her side of the story to be heard. According to her, whatever people have heard about their family was disclosed by CM Mann himself.