Bhagwant Singh Mann lied that gangster Goldy Brar was detained by US agencies: SAD leader Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann lied that gangster Goldy Brar has been detained by US agencies.

He added that more than 48 hours have passed since he made this claim, but no photo or video of detaining Goldy has emerged in public so far.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should tell Punjabis why he lied about detaining of gangster Goldy Brar by US agencies and his claim of bringing him to Pb soon. More than 48 hours have passed since he made this claim, but no photo or video of detaining Goldy has emerged in public so far," Majithia tweeted.

"CM clarify how he got into that Goldy Brar has been detained in the USA. Whether HM Amit Shah had informed him, whether US President Joe Biden or other US authorities or directly FBI reported to him on the issue or what else his sources informed him so," Majithia added.

"Ironically, DGP Punjab Police and Central Agencies are refraining from substantiating this claim of CM. It seems this claim was in line with other false claims he made in past, like BMW investing in Pb. But he must realise that this bluff has given much pain to the victims' families," he further stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan had asserted that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar would soon be brought back to India.

Mann had attended the ongoing Military Literature Festival being held at Chandigarh Lake Club on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, she said, "Soldiers from Punjab have sacrificed their lives for the country. Punjabi soldiers have given a befitting reply to enemies of the country. But nowadays, it has become a practice of the youth here to migrate to foreign countries. The youth should be motivated to join the army for the country. There should be workshops to motivate the youth."

Asked about gangster Goldy Brar, the Punjab minister had said, "Brar will be brought back to India soon."Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said.

ANI has learnt from sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.

Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources toldthat India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States.

Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moose Wala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor