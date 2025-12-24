Bhajanlal govt releases Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy–2025

Jaipur, Dec 24 The Bhajanlal government on Wednesday released the proposed Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy–2025, marking a significant step towards positioning the state as a preferred destination for national and international film productions.

Releasing the policy, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, desert landscapes, historic forts, palaces and diverse natural locations are world-class, and the new policy would help establish the state as a major filming hub while generating employment and skill-development opportunities for the youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the policy focuses not only on providing subsidies to filmmakers but also on simplifying administrative processes to ensure ease of doing business and smooth implementation.

Under the policy, filmmakers will be eligible for subsidies of up to 30 per cent of the expenditure incurred on shooting feature films, web series, TV serials and documentaries in Rajasthan.

The maximum subsidy has been capped at Rs 3 crore for feature films, Rs 2 crore for web series, Rs 1.5 crore for TV serials and Rs 2 crore for documentaries.

To avail the incentive, a minimum expenditure of Rs 2 crore for feature films and Rs 1 crore for web series, TV serials and Rajasthani-language films in the state will be mandatory.

Subsidies will be linked to the extent of Rajasthan locations featured on screen, with higher incentives for productions providing greater screen time to the state.

Films completing at least 50 per cent of their shooting days in Rajasthan will be eligible for subsidies up to 30 per cent, while productions shot entirely in the state will receive an additional five per cent incentive within the prescribed limits.

The policy also provides for 100 per cent reimbursement of permission fees for up to five days for shooting at locations under the control of the State and Central governments.

Special incentives have been announced for award-winning films, with feature films shot in Rajasthan receiving up to Rs 1 crore for international awards and up to Rs 50 lakh for National Film Awards.

To promote skill development, scholarships will be provided to students from Rajasthan studying at premier institutions such as the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, and the National School of Drama, New Delhi, with 10 students selected annually for full tuition fee assistance up to Rs 50,000 and a monthly stipend of up to Rs 5,000.

The Tourism Department will prepare a comprehensive directory of shooting locations across the state and develop a dedicated online portal listing producers, directors, actors, technicians, musicians, choreographers and line producers, making it a one-stop platform for filmmakers.

Films availing subsidies will be required to meet minimum theatrical release norms, including release on 200 screens for Hindi films, 25 screens for Rajasthani films and 100 screens for films in other languages, and will be mandated to credit the Rajasthan State Government and the Tourism Department.

