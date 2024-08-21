Bharat Bandh Today: Dalit and Adivasi Groups Call for Nationwide Shutdown (Watch Videos)

India witnessed a nationwide shutdown today, August 21, as Dalit and Adivasi groups called 'Bharat Bandh' to protest the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. The apex court stated that states can create sub-categories within Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for the purposes of reservation.

The ruling by the top court has sparked widespread protest from the opposition and several organisations, including Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. Many roads have been blocked in the country today.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, a group of Bhim Sena members blocks a road during the 'Bharat Bandh' in Bihar's Sheikhpura district.

In another clip shared by news agency ANI, Bharat Bandh supporters block the NH 83 in Bihar's Unta district.