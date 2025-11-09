Bharat has to rise, establish itself as nation of Dharma: Mohan Bhagwat

Bengaluru, Nov 9 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has stated that Bharat must rise and establish itself as a nation of Dharma.

Addressing a lecture series commemorating the centenary of the RSS in Bengaluru on Saturday, he said that nations around the world define their own 'swadharma'. They strive to create prosperity for their people and contribute to the betterment of humanity.

“This has to happen. What has this got to do with 100 years of the Sangh? The first step towards creating a Hindu society is creating awareness. It is still incomplete. We have to extend our reach. So, in this centenary year, our first concern is to take our work to every village and every section of society,” he said while delivering his lecture in the second session.

“We see Hindu society as one homogeneous entity. We have to reach every segment of diversity and organise Hindu society -- all of it -- all 142 crore people, with so many religious denominations, including some that came from outside in the course of history,” Bhagwat stated.

“We have started dialogues with those who do not consider themselves Hindu. Some people say they are not Hindus but Hindavi. Others say they are Indic people. We know all these are synonyms,” he said.

“The word ‘Hindu’ is used because it denotes the essence — the content. ‘Hindu’ is not restricted by any form; it can apply to anyone. We have to take the organisation’s work forward and create individuals who will live by these ideals. Ideals alone are not enough — they are like stars: we can look up to them but can never reach them,” he stated.

“We have enough ideals, but we need examples. We want to create a network among people who are contributing in their own way to the country. Our country is vast, and we often don’t know what is happening in different areas. The media does not inform us of all the good that is taking place,” he opined.

“At least forty times more good is happening in our country compared to the bad. Therefore, this is the time of good — the time of bad has passed,” he said.

“The Bharat of our dreams has to materialise — but for that, there must first be the right thinking. We want to initiate nationwide deliberations and discussions. From individual levels to policymaking, this thinking and long-term planning must be present,” he insisted.

“All of us have been raised in the same colonial mindset. As a society, we have to work collectively to overcome it. Society must act with goodwill, harmony, and positivity. There is too much negative talk,” he said.

“We are taking this message to caste and religious leaders at the block level, encouraging them to think of the upliftment of weaker groups within their own communities. No one should be able to create conflict within society. This is part of our plan,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, there was no separateness in Bharat before the British came to raid. Islam came with aggressors — that is fine — the aggressors went back, but the Muslims who stayed here were Bharatiyas. Assimilation took hold and progressed,” he noted.

“But during the reign of Aurangzeb, he tried to reverse that process. He eventually failed, and the process of assimilation began again. In 1857, Muslims and Hindus fought together against the British. To bring solidarity, cow slaughter was banned,” he stated.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi did not remain a dispute. The Hindus and Muslims of Ayodhya decided together that it should belong to the Hindus. Seeing this unity, the British were alarmed. They identified all the fault lines in our society and tried to widen them. They did permanent damage so that this bickering would continue,” he said.

“Now we are independent. But the remnants of those times still play a negative role. The echoes of those differences are causing havoc. We must sit together, talk, and resolve them,” he stated.

“All this should dawn on minds that, for two centuries, have been raised with a sense of separateness. This was done deliberately to divide us. If we forget this, division will continue,” he said.

“Why do these conflicts happen? Either because the Hindu population decreases or because the Hindu bhaav (spirit) weakens. We have to educate these sections too. We have initiated such dialogues,” he said.

“What has happened has happened. We are one people — let us start afresh,” he appealed.

“What is the life mission of a Hindu nation?” Bhagwat asked. “Swami Vivekananda said that every nation has a message to deliver and a mission to accomplish. Bharat also has a mission — to give Dharma to the world.”

“We are described as a Dharma-prana country. Dharma is wrongly translated as religion. Religion is different; it has do’s and don’ts — ways to reach truth or God,” he said.

“The truth is vast and magnificent, and naturally, there are many ways to reach it. Dharma is the nature of things, our duty. It is also described as the middle path — extremism is not allowed in Dharma. All extremes are avoided in Dharma,” he stated.

“Dharma is also translated as discipline — living life without disturbing others, while looking within — this is the essence of Buddha’s Dharma. Dharma also means that which sustains,” he said.

“As a Bharatiya, I say that if our country is to prosper, we need Dharma. But who really wants Dharma? For that, we must understand the world’s current situation. The world has made much progress, especially with the advent of science,” he stated.

“Every human endeavour is aimed at creating happiness. In ancient times, there were wars, and wars continued. The First World War destroyed many things. The League of Nations was created to stop wars, yet the Second World War still happened,” he said.

“The United Nations continues to exist, but wars continue as well. Conflicts are ongoing. The world’s arsenal can destroy ten such worlds. This narrowness of vision — seeing difference as separation — is the problem. There is much thinking, yet old problems persist and new ones arise,” Bhagwat stated.

“There were some who denied God and others who said God is supreme. Every ideology was tried, and now people have realised that something was lacking. When societies are kept under strict discipline, individual liberties are suppressed,” he said.

“Where the world has stopped, we did not. We faced no wars or aggressions because of the Himalayas,” he said.

“Dharma is balance -- for everyone and everything. Humans must learn to live and let go. The way of Dharma must once again be given to the world, for the world is tumbling,” he said.

“We are one of the oldest nations. We must educate humanity -- not by preaching, but by practice. Our ancestors did this. They travelled across the world on foot. They did not plunder or convert; they shared knowledge and received knowledge in return. The time has come again for us to do the same,” Mohan Bhagwat stated.

