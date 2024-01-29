Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Marks Rahul Gandhi's Return to Bihar After Nearly 2 Years

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to make its entry into Bihar on Monday, marking his first visit to the state since the assembly poll campaign of 2020. The yatra, which aims to unite the nation, will commence its Bihar leg through Kishanganj, a district known for its substantial Muslim population and as a stronghold for the Congress party.

Gandhi's visit to Bihar follows closely on the heels of the Congress party's disappointment as former ally Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, returned to the BJP-led NDA coalition.

During his Bihar tour, Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a large rally in the neighboring district of Purnea on Tuesday, and another rally in Katihar the following day, as outlined by Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh stated that Gandhi will depart for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and will subsequently return to Bihar via Jharkhand.

According to leaders of the state Congress, the party's alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea. Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president with whom the Congress had shared power till he did a volte face, was also extended an invitation which had been accepted by the veteran leader.

