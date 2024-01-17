Bhima Koregaon case: SC tags Jyoti Jagtap’s bail plea with Prof. Shoma Sen’s matter

New Delhi, Jan 17 The Supreme Court on Wednesday tagged Bhima Koregaon case accused Jyoti Jagtap’s bail plea with Professor Shoma Sen’s matter.

“We direct tagging of this appeal along with the appeal filed by Shoma Sena,” ordered a bench presided by Justice Aniruddha Bose.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, took note of the joint submission made by counsels of both the parties that there are several appeals originating from the same FIR and if all those appeals could be heard together in the interest of justice.

In an earlier hearing, when the matters were not tagged, Justice Bose had remarked that the apex court will decide Sen's appeal first and Jagtap’s matter will be heard thereafter.

Jagtap had petitioned the apex court against an order of the Bombay High Court denying her bail.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been vehemently opposing the application filed by Professor Sen seeking temporary release for medical reasons. The anti-terror agency had argued before the Supreme Court that if Sen is released, it would become “a routine exercise and everybody will ask for medical bail.”

In July last year, co-accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were ordered to be released by top court on bail considering their 5-year term of incarceration as undertrial prisoners.

