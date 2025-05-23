Bhopal Tragedy: Three Youths Dead, One Critical After Car Crashes into Tree In Khajuri Sadak

In a heart-wrenching accident on Khajuri Sadak in Bhopal, three young men lost their lives while another was critically injured when their car collided with a tree and subsequently rammed into a street lamp. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday, roughly 15 kilometers from the district headquarters. According to Bairagarh Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Raj Singh Thakur, the vehicle was traveling at high speed when the driver apparently lost control. The exact sequence of events remains under investigation, though initial assessments suggest the crash was the result of reckless driving or possible fatigue.

The identities of the deceased, all estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 30, are yet to be formally confirmed. Efforts are underway to contact their families and establish the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. The lone survivor, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment. "The impact of the collision was severe, indicating the car was moving at considerable speed. We are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking to potential witnesses to piece together what exactly happened," ACP Thakur said.

Local residents reported being awakened by the loud crash and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene shortly thereafter. Emergency services worked quickly to extract the victims from the mangled vehicle. Police are also investigating whether alcohol or other substances may have played a role in the accident. Authorities are examining the victims’ movements earlier in the evening to determine their destination and purpose of travel.