Bhubaneswar Commissionerate inducts GPS-enabled advanced drone

Bhubaneswar(Odisha) [India], June 1 : Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate on Thursday inducted a high-performance GPS-enabled advanced drone to maintain law and order, and help in surveillance and crowd management in Bhubaneswar. The drones can fly up to 5km and have high-resolution aerial footage, said officials.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh said, "The police has inducted a GPS-enabled advance drone, which can fly up to 5km from the point of the control stick. The drone is effective in surveillance and can take high-resolution aerial footage"

"If we anticipate rush, traffic congestion or anything involving crowds that need an aerial watch, we will use drones over particular areas. In some cases of crime investigation also, the drone can be used such as getting a view of narrow lanes of the slum city," the DCP said.

Prateek Singh said, during the Assembly sessions, festivals and international mega-events, drone services can be helpful as effective surveillance tools. "Earlier we used to deploy manpower on rooftops during VVIP visits and other programmes to maintain law and order situation. The drone technology will now be helpful in this regard," the DCP said.

