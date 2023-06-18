"Bhupinder Hooda ran 3D govt of Darbari, Damad, Dealers in Haryana": Amit Shah

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], June 18 : Coming down heavily on the previous Haryana government led by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the former Chief Minister of the State ran a 3D government, which means Darbari, Damad, and Dealers.

Shah was addressing a public gathering here in Sirsa on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

"The Hooda government was a 3D government, which stands for Darbari, Damad, and Dealers," Shah said, adding that the current Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has abolished all three D's.

During his address, the Union Minister also aimed at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, saying that corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores was done during their regime.

"But in the last nine years [of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre], even our opposition cannot accuse PM Modi of a single corruption case. Nine years ago, terrorists from Pakistan intruded into India's land and killed our soldiers, but the then Manmohan and Sonia government kept mum. After PM Modi's government came to the Centre, Pakistan tried to do the same, and within 10 days we gave Pakistan a befitting reply with surgical strikes and air strikes," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shah also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa district.

Besides this, he also addressed a gathering in Punjab's Gurdaspur, where he targeted the Bhagwant Mann's government.

During a rally held in Gurdaspur, Shah sarcastically referred to Mann as a "travel planner" and alleged that his primary responsibility was to shuttle Kejriwal to various locations.

He questioned whether Mann was fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Kejriwal.

"Punjab Chief Minister has only one job and that is to make Kejriwal tour the country. If Kejriwal wants to go to Madras, then take a plane to Delhi and take him to Chennai by plane, if Kejriwal wants to go to Kolkata, then take a plane to Delhi and take him to Kolkata. Sometimes I don't even know whether he is the Chief Minister or a pilot," Shah said.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is completing its nine years at the Centre, the party has launched a Jan Sampark Abhiyan, in which several Union ministers, MPs and party leaders are holding programmes across the country including public meetings and meeting with intellectuals.

The BJP is telling people about the work done by the Modi government for various sections under PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka, Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, in the first term and on May 30, 2019, in the second term.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor