Big announcements from Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23

Presenting the budget, finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan announced a slew of measures including the allocation Rs 500 crore for the ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’ project aiming at flood-mitigation, allocation of Rs 2,800 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme for the financial year 2022-23. Let us have a look at some of the big announcements on Tamil Nadu state budget 2022-23.



Tamil Nadu govt has allocated Rs 698 crore for a new monthly financial assistance scheme for girl students. Govt school students (girl) pursuing higher education after completing Std 6 to 12 in govt schools will be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 each. The amount will be credited to their bank accounts.

Rs 1,520 crore allocated for free bus travel for women, whose patronage has increased from 40% to 60%

East Coast Road will be widened into a six lane road to ease traffic congestion. Rs 135 crore has been allocated for (six lane) widening of ECR.

Rs 2,030 crore allocated for building houses for the poor

Rs 705 crore allocated for MLA local area development fund



Botanical garden will be set up near Chennai.

Rs 8,737 crore for Urban development schemes this year.

Rs 1,019 crore allocated to improve quality of medical care in Tamil Nadu

Rs 2,169 crore allotted for solid waste management projects in Tamil Nadu

Singara Chennai 2.0 gets Rs 500 crore



Rs 50 crores alloted for Naan Mudhalvan scheme

Rs 2,800 crore for Mahatma Gandhi Urban Employment scheme

Rs 1,062 crore allocated for free bicycle distribution scheme

Rs 5,922 crore allocated for Social Welfare department, which implements free gold for thaali and marriage assistance schemes

Government has allocated Rs 1,547 crore for Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme

Rs 17,901 allocated for various schemes related to welfare of people.

Rs 496 crore allocated for Fire and Rescue Dept.



Rs 7,338.36 crore allocated for Water Resources Department this year

The State already operates 10 model schools in 10 districts.

Model schools will be opened in another 15 districts in the State at a cost of Rs 125 crore

Rs 5.6 crore allocated to conducted 4 Literary Festivals in the State in one year



Book fair will be conducted across all districts in Tamil Nadu.

Rs 4,816 allocated for pension schemes to senior citizens and physically-challenged people

To compensate academic loss, the government will continue Illam Thedi Kalvi education-outreach scheme this year with Rs 200 crores allocated for it.

Rs 50 crore allocated for conservation of waterbodies and to get back encroached lands

Rs 4,130 allocated for farmers crop loans and self-help groups

Rs 4,816 allocated for pension schemes to senior citizens and physically-challenged people

Rs 5 crore allocated for undertaking deep sea archaeological exploration in Korkai

Rs 500 crore will be allocated for flood mitigation related works this year.

A museum will be set up in Villupuram and Ramanathapuram at a cost of Rs 10 crore

The government will provide free textbooks to government school students from Class 1 to 10 at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

TN govt to publish the works of Thanthai Periyar in 21 languages, including foreign languages, in print and digital forms at a cost of Rs 5 crore

Though Tamil Nadu accounts for 10% of the national growth, the state does not get its due share of funds from the Union govt

Following the implementation of GST by the Union government the State has been facing severe revenue loss, says PTR

The Tamil Nadu govt requests the Union govt to extend GST compensation period by another two years.

Thiaga Rajan predicts that State's fiscal deficit would see a marginal improvement from 4.61% of GSDP to 3.80%

Revenue deficit of the State reduced by Rs 7,000 crore in the last one year.