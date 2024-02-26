Big Blow! MP Geeta Kora from Congress Party Likely to Join BJP

Geeta Koda, the Congress Member of Parliament from Singhbhum in Jharkhand, is rumored to be on verge of leaving the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Sources suggest that her discontent stems from the alliances formed by the Congress party in the state. Geeta Koda, who is the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the party's recent political moves.

Congress MP from Singhbhum (Jharkhand) Geeta Koda, wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, likely to quit the Congress party and join the BJP today. The Singhbhum MP was reportedly unhappy with alliances forged by the Congress party in the state: Sources pic.twitter.com/b2HAJsw0xN — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

If this transition occurs, it could have significant implications for the political landscape in Jharkhand. Geeta Koda's potential shift to the BJP would not only impact the Congress party but also potentially strengthen the BJP's position in the region. This move could reshape alliances and power dynamics within Jharkhand politics.