"Biggest Festival of Democracy Begins", Says PM Modi as EC Announces Election Dates

The Election Commission of India has announced polls dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will be held in 7 phases. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19. The results of the polls will be out on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm as the EC announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, declaring it as the "biggest festival of democracy" that has commenced. In his statement, PM Modi underscored the BJP-NDA's readiness to contest the upcoming elections, affirming their commitment to good governance and public service.

PM Narendra Modi on Lok Sabha Election Dates:

लोकतंत्र के सबसे बड़े महापर्व का शुभारंभ हो गया है। चुनाव आयोग ने 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी है।BJP-NDA इन चुनावों में उतरने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है। सुशासन और जनसेवा के अपने ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड के आधार पर हम जनता-जनार्दन के बीच जाएंगे। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2024

"The biggest festival of democracy has started. The Election Commission has announced the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP-NDA is fully prepared to contest these elections. On the basis of our track record of good governance and public service, we will go among the people. I have full confidence that we will get full affection and blessings of 140 crore family members and more than 96 crore voters for the third consecutive time," said PM Modi.