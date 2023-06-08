Bihar: 12-year-old trapped in bridge pillar dies

By ANI | Published: June 8, 2023 07:19 PM 2023-06-08T19:19:02+5:30 2023-06-08T19:20:08+5:30

Sasaram (Bihar) [India], June 8 : The 12-year-old child who got trapped between the pillar and the slab of ...

Bihar: 12-year-old trapped in bridge pillar dies | Bihar: 12-year-old trapped in bridge pillar dies

Bihar: 12-year-old trapped in bridge pillar dies

Next

Sasaram (Bihar) [India], June 8 : The 12-year-old child who got trapped between the pillar and the slab of a bridge on a river located in Nasriganj was brought dead at the hospital, said the doctor at Trauma Center, Sadar Hospital.

"The 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river in Nasriganj was brought dead," said Dr Brajesh Kumar.

Earlier today, the boy identified as Ranjan Kumar was rescued by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and was shifted to the hospital after being rescued.

"The child has been rescued and taken to a hospital in Sasaram. His condition is not normal. NDRF was also engaged in the rescue efforts," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Nasriganj Nasriganj National Disaster Response Force Ranjan kumar bihar Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 Bihar Assembly Bihar Bhawan Bihar Sushil Modi Bihar School Of Yoga Bihar Public Service Commission North Bihar Cricket Association Of Bihar