Bihar: 17-year-old boy shot dead in Muzzafarpur during protest

A 17-year-old boy was killed in an alleged gunfire during a protest in the Kanti thermal area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday during a protest against Kanthi thermal when some miscreants started firing wherein a boy namely Raja Sahani was shot dead.

The police arrested two people in the case with the help of the locals while another accused, Sonu is absconding, the police said.

They have been identified as Ujjwal and Prabhat.

"A person namely Raja Sahni was shot dead by some miscreants who came on a bike. Two accused Ujjwal and Prabhat have been arrested with the help of villagers. Search for another accused is underway," Kanti SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

He further said that both accused were out on bail in connection with another case.

"Both have already gone to jail in 26 lakh robbery case and were out on bail," he added.

The police have also recovered the pistol and motorcycle from the criminals.

However, talking about the incident, one of Raju's family members said, "The family members of the deceased said that for the past several days, a sit-in demonstration was going on against Kanti Thermal. Meanwhile, some criminals reached there and started firing rapidly, after which the villagers chased them away. While running away, Raju got shot."

He further said that soon after Raju sustained injuries in the firing, he was brought to Sri Krishna Medical College (SKMCH) for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor