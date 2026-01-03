Bihar: Administrative team attacked during land survey in West Champaran; 5 injured

Patna, Jan 3 A violent attack on an administrative team during a land dispute in Dubaulia village under the Lauriya police station area in West Champaran district has created panic in the region.

Five people, including Lauriya Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Kumar Sharma and Circle Officer (CO) Nitesh Kumar Seth, were injured in the incident.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby health centre for treatment.

According to official sources, the incident is linked to Case No. 109/2025–26, which involves a land dispute between Manoj Jaiswal and Banshraj Ram over approximately two acres of land.

Acting on the orders of the Land Reforms Deputy Collector (LRDC), an administrative team reached Dubaulia village on Saturday to conduct a land survey.

During the survey process, members of one party to the dispute began protesting, which soon escalated into violence.

It is alleged that the attackers assaulted the administrative team with sticks and other weapons, resulting in injuries to several officers and personnel.

In the course of the violence, a house was also set on fire by the miscreants.

As the situation deteriorated rapidly, the administrative team was forced to withdraw from the spot without completing the survey.

Notably, a team that had arrived to survey the same land on December 17 had also faced resistance, though the situation remained under control at that time.

The latest incident, however, has raised serious concerns over law and order and administrative functioning in the area.

Following the attack, fear prevails in the village and surrounding areas.

Police deployment has been increased, and senior administrative officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The administration has assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

The process of registering an FIR has been initiated, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused involved in the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor