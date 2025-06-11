Bihar Assembly Election: BIG Setback to INDIA Alliance as AAP to Contest All Seats Alone (VIDEO)

The opposition's INDIA alliance continues to face setbacks in state elections following the Lok Sabha polls. Now, ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced it will contest all seats in the state on its own. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the decision on Wednesday. The move is seen as another blow to the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharadwaj targeted the Congress party and said, "The party has decided that it will contest elections on all seats in Bihar... It was decided during Gujarat by-elections that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will contest on designated seats, but on the last seat, Congress declared a candidate against an Aam Aadmi Party candidate... We are contesting Bihar elections independently."

Bihar is expected to have its assembly elections later this year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the dates.