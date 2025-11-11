Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 67.14% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM in Second Phase of Polls

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of Assembly elections till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission. Kishanganj reported the highest turnout at 76.26 per cent, followed by Katihar at 75.23 per cent and Purnia at 73.79 per cent. Supaul recorded 70.69 per cent, Purvi Champaran 69.02 per cent, Banka 68.91 per cent and Nawada 57.11 per cent. Araria saw 67.79 per cent, Arwal 63.06 per cent, Aurangabad 64.48 per cent and Bhagalpur 66.03 per cent. Jahanabad recorded 64.36 per cent, Kaimur 67.22 per cent, Paschim Champaran 69.02 per cent and Gaya 67.50 per cent. Jamui saw 67.81 per cent, Rohtas 60.09 per cent, Sheohar 67.31 per cent, Sitamarhi 65.28 per cent and Madhubani 61.79 per cent.

Among key constituencies, Supaul recorded 69.72 per cent, Sasaram 60.97 per cent, Mohania 68.24 per cent, Kutumba 62.17 per cent, Gaya Town 58.43 per cent, Chainpur 67.41 per cent, Dhamdaha 74.20 per cent, Harsiddhi 70.98 per cent and Jhanjharpur 57.73 per cent.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. JD(U) leaders in the fray include Vijendra Yadav, Lesi Singh, Jayant Kushwaha, Sumit Singh, Mohammad Jama Khan and Sheela Mandal. BJP ministers contesting include Prem Kumar, Renu Devi, Vijay Kumar Mandal, Nitish Mishra, Neeraj Bablu and Krishnanandan Paswan.

The first phase of Bihar elections recorded the highest polling percentage in the state’s history at 65.08 per cent. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.