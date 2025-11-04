Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Campaigning for First Phase Ends; Voting Across 121 Constituencies on November 6

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended on Tuesday evening. Top leaders from the BJP, Janata Dal (United), RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj addressed rallies and roadshows across the state. A total of 121 constituencies in 18 districts will vote on November 6 in the first phase. The second phase will be held on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women party workers through the NaMo App. He said that voters in Bihar have decided to give the NDA a clear victory and end two decades of political uncertainty. Modi added that the development of Bihar can only happen under the NDA government. “I have seen this election closely, and one thing I can say is that NDA is winning this election with a huge majority. I have no doubt about NDA's victory. The people of Bihar have made up their mind that this time they are going to make NDA victorious and break the record of the last 20 years. The people of 'jungle raj' will see their biggest defeat. The development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA,” he said as quoted by ANI. Modi also urged party workers to ensure maximum voter participation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held rallies in Darbhanga, Motihari, and Bettiah. He asked voters to reject the Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying the ‘jungle raj’ that existed during the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi should never return.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, expressed confidence that the alliance will “uproot” the Nitish Kumar government. Under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana,’ Yadav said women will receive Rs 30,000 in their accounts on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor held roadshows in Sandesh, Arrah, and Shahpur. He appealed to voters to support his party as a “new option” to improve Bihar’s governance system. Kishor accused Tejashwi Yadav of making unrealistic promises and said the RJD leader is “losing ground.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Aurangabad. He said the Mahagathbandhan will form an inclusive government in Bihar. Gandhi accused Nitish Kumar of being “just a mask” while real control lies with Modi and Shah. He said that despite two decades in power, Nitish Kumar has failed to stop the migration of Bihar’s youth, who often take up low-paying jobs outside the state. Gandhi also criticised the Agnipath scheme, saying it limits the career prospects of India’s youth. He promised that if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre, Bihar will have a world-class university on the lines of the ancient Nalanda University.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in Alauli, Khagaria, Teghra, and Masaurhi in support of NDA candidates.

