Bihar Assembly Elections: Over 52 Lakh Voters Not Found at Addresses, 18 Lakh Dead, Says ECI During SIR Drive

During house-to-house visits in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found that more than 52 lakh voters were not present at their addresses and another 18 lakh have died. The Election Commission said on Tuesday that 26 lakh electors have shifted to different constituencies, while another seven lakh have enrolled at two places. Poll officials in the state have shared detailed lists of the 21.36 lakh electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 52.30 lakh who are reportedly deceased or permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places. From August 1 – when draft electoral rolls will be published – to September 1, a full month will be available to any member of the public to file objections to any additions, deletions, and rectifications in the draft poll rolls.

Functionaries said the 12 political parties that have been given a list of electors who have shifted, not found, or have died will know why such names will not be included in the draft rolls. They said political parties have been asked to connect with such voters so that they can approach the poll authorities in the state for inclusion of their names in the draft rolls.

The Election Commission has revealed shocking figures during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, saying that 7 lakh voters have two voter ID cards, issued from two places.

Sources said the poll panel has decided to run a monthlong special drive from August 1 to check voter records by door-to-door visit so that no valid voter is deprived of voting. If the name of a valid voter is missing, then he/she will be given a chance to fill the form by visiting the EC's website or by going to the BLO concerned. The EC says it will take the help of district presidents of various political parties and RSS workers in the voter list revision.