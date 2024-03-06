Bihar BJP MLA Kavita Paswan’s Nephew Neeraj Paswan Shot Dead in Katihar; One Arrested

A nephew of the Bihar BJP MLA Kavita Paswan was shot to death by unidentified criminals in Bhihar's Katihar district on Wednesday, March 6. Neeraj Paswan, relative of Kavita Paswan, who is the BJP MLA from Koda Assembly constituency.

One criminal involved in the incident was arrested with 4 weapons, and raids are being conducted to arrest others. The case is being investigated by the Katihar SP, said Katihar Police.

कटिहार जिला के नगर थानान्तर्गत ड्राइवर टोला निवासी नीरज पासवान, पे०-दिनेश पासवान, सा०ड्राइवर टोला, थाना-नगर जिला-कटिहार को अज्ञात अपराधकर्मियों द्वारा गोली मारकर जख़्मी कर दिया गयाI ईलाज हेतु अस्पताल लाया गया जिन्हे डॉक्टरों द्वारा मृत्यु घोषित कर दिया गयाI @bihar_police (1/2) — Katihar Police (@SpKatihar) March 6, 2024

After the incident, the local residents rushed to him to the Katihar medical college hosptial where doctors declared him brought dead. He has succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries.

According to the reports, he was allegedly involved in the murder case of Shivraj Paswan, a former mayor of Katihar district three years ago. Neeraj Paswan was recently granted bail.