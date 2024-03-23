Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Announced on BSEB’s Official Website

The Bihar School Examination Board has officially released the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024. Students who participated in the Bihar Class 12 or Intermediate exams can now view their BSEB Inter results on the BSEB's official website, accessible at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results encompass all streams including Arts, Commerce, and Science. Candidates are encouraged to check their results promptly upon availability.

The Bihar Board unveiled the results through a press conference, with the announcement made by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore. The Class 12 board examination, also known as the Intermediate examination, took place statewide from February 1 to February 12, 2024. The examinations for all streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce - were conducted during the month of February.



To access the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, candidates can adhere to the following steps: