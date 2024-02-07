Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Meet PM Modi Ahead of Trust Vote

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, his first visit to the national capital and encounter with the PM since rejoining the NDA fold in Bihar on January 28. This development comes just five days before Kumar's government faces a trust vote in the state assembly on February 12.

Is expected to include discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, met with the PM on Monday.

JD(U) sources suggest that the meeting may also address issues related to the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar. Six Rajya Sabha seats in the state are set to be filled, with elections slated for February 27.

Currently, two of these seats are held by the JD(U), occupied by former party president Bashishth Narayan Singh and senior leader Aneel Hegde. The RJD holds two seats, with Manoj Kumar Jha and Misa Bharti serving as incumbents. The BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, previously a deputy chief minister, holds one seat, while the Congress's state unit president Akhilesh Prasad Singh occupies the other.