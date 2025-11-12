Bihar Exit Polls 2025: NDA Predicted to Secure Clear Majority, Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Exit Polls: After voting in the Bihar assembly elections, all eyes turned to the exit polls. The latest exit poll results were released on Monday. They indicate a clear lead for the National Democratic Alliance, including the BJP, JD(U), and LJP. The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Surajya Party face unexpected setbacks according to these surveys. Most major pollsters predict a large win for the NDA and a significant defeat for the Mahagathbandhan. However, exit polls have often been inaccurate, so the official results on November 14 will provide the true outcome.

According to Vote Vibe, the NDA is expected to win between 125 and 145 seats in the 243-seat Assembly. The Mahagathbandhan is projected to secure 95-115 seats. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party may win zero to two seats.

Axis My India also gave the NDA a lead. It projected 121-141 seats for the NDA and 98-118 for the Mahagathbandhan. A simple majority requires 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA is expected to get 43% of the vote. The Mahagathbandhan is close behind with 41%. The Jan Suraj Party may receive four percent. Axis My India reported that 46% of first-time voters aged 18-19 supported the Mahagathbandhan. In comparison, 45% of women voters favored the NDA.

Among other exit polls, Chanakya Strategies predicted 130-138 seats for the NDA. People’s Insight and People’s Pulse forecasted a minimum of 133 seats. Matrize predicted a maximum of 167 seats. NDTV’s Poll of Exit Polls, which aggregates multiple surveys, estimated the NDA would win about 146 seats. The Mahagathbandhan may get 91 seats. The Jan Suraj Party may win one seat.

