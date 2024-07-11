Bihar: Five killed, 18 students injured due to lightning strikes

Patna, July 11 Five people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Bihar's Madhubani district on Thursday while 18 students were injured in the Bhojpur district.

The first incident occurred at Bathnaha village under the Phulparas block, where more than half a dozen people were working in agricultural fields when lightning struck.

Two individuals, Makun Sufi and Ashina Khatoon, died instantly, while another victim, Khutauna, succumbed to injuries at the Primary Health Center in Phulparas.

In another incident, Sangeeta Devi and Manju Devi of Dumaria village under the Babubarhi block also died due to lightning strikes.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of each victim.

Meanwhile, eighteen students were injured by lightning strikes in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a Government Higher Secondary School in Barka Gaon village under the Tarari block.

The students were initially taken to the Common Health Center (CHC) in Tarari and then referred to Sadar Hospital Arrah for better treatment.

Dr Pawan Kumar of Sadar Hospital Arrah said that the students were admitted to the Sadar Hospital. “We have given the treatment and are closely monitoring their health status. They are out of danger,” he said.

The injured students have been identifed as Nisha Kumari, Priya Kumari, Sagufta, Priyanshu Kumari, Sangeeta Kumari, Rita Kumari, Muskan Kumari, Madhu Kumari, Neha Kumari, Rukhsana Khatoon, Anju Kumari, Kisne Kumari, Anisha Kumari, Muskan Kumari, Amrita Kumari, Shanti Kumari, and two others.

