Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey attacks Mamata Banerjee over opposition to Bengal SIR

Patna, Nov 28 Bihar Health and Law Minister and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of being distraught over a possible defeat in the upcoming polls.

He alleged that her opposition to the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal revealed her political insecurity.

Pandey said that Mamata Banerjee, who once demanded strict action against infiltrators when the Left ruled West Bengal, is now patronising them for political gains.

“This is the same Mamata Banerjee who used to raise the issue of infiltrators in the Lok Sabha. Today, she has been sheltering them for years,” Pandey said.

Referring to the recent Murshidabad incident, he alleged that the TMC government’s stance was not only anti-Hindu but also pro-Muslim.

He further claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s political rhetoric about soil and people contradict her actions.

“She is ready to risk the unity and security of the country for vote-bank politics.

He added that her speech in Bangaon (North 24 Parganas) against the Election Commission clearly showed an intent to create confrontation with the Centre, the Election Commission, and the BJP.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted in Bihar, over 65 lakh names were deleted from the voter list, while around 24 lakh new and first-time voters were added.

The Commission submitted booth-wise details of the deleted voters before the Supreme Court of India, including classifications such as deceased voters, shifted/transferred voters, traceless voters, and duplicate voters.

The submission also includes Aadhaar-linked data wherever available, according to ECI officials.

The large-scale deletion of names triggered strong criticism from Bihar’s opposition parties, particularly the RJD and the Congress.

Both parties had launched aggressive campaigns accusing the Election Commission of “vote chori,” alleging that lakhs of their supporters were removed from the electoral rolls.

However, despite their months-long campaign targeting the Election Commission, the opposition suffered a major setback in the recently concluded Assembly elections, performing poorly across the state.

