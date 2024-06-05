Bihar: NDA wins 30 LS seats, INDIA bloc gets 9

Patna, June 5 The NDA has won 30 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the INDIA bloc got nine seats and Congress' Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav secured the Purnea seat as an Independent candidate.

NDA partners BJP and JD-U got 12 seats each, Chirag Paswan-led LJP-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) won five, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) got one seat. Similarly, INDIA bloc allies RJD won four seats, Congress (3), and CPI-ML (2). Independent (Pappu Yadav) won one seat.

Chirag Paswan and his brother-in-law Arun Bharti defeated RJD candidates Shiv Chandra Ram and Archana Ravidas from Hajipur and Jamui respectively.

Two members of Lalu Prasad's family contested elections from Patliputra and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies. The former Bihar Chief Minister's eldest daughter Misa Bharti contested from Patliputra and managed to defeat BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav in the third attempt -- she lost against him in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, Lalu Prasad's second daughter Rohini Acharya was defeated by sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran by a narrow margin of 13,661 votes. This was Rudy's third consecutive victory from Saran.

Purnea saw a triangular contest between Pappu Yadav, RJD's Bima Bharti and JD-U's Santosh Kushwaha.

Pappu Yadav, who recently merged his party (JAP) in Congress, contested as an Independent candidate as he was adamant to contest from Purnea but the constituency went to the RJD's kitty following the seat-sharing agreement between INDIA bloc partners. Pappu Yadav won the election with a margin of 23,847 votes over JD-U's Kushwaha. Bharti came on third.

Karakat was another seat which saw a triangular contest. In karakat, However, Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh lost to CPI-ML candidate Rajaram Singh Kushwaha by a margin of 1,05,858 votes. Upendra Kushwaha who was contesting as an NDA candidate, secured the third position.

