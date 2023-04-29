Bihar: One held for death of JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto

Katihar (Bihar) [India], April 29 : One person was held for the death of Janata Dal(United) leader Kailash Mahto death on Friday, said the Katihar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar.

While talking to , the SP said, "The son of Farzana Khatoon, head of Binodpur Panchayat of Rautara, Salim was murdered with a knife. One of the accused in this matter, Mohammad Jalil has been arrested. Search is underway for other accused. The body is sent for post-mortem."

On Friday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police.

"We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem", Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar had told .

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.

Further details are awaited.

