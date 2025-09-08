Bihar: Parichari Sangh stages protest outside JD-U office in Patna

Patna, Sep 8 Parichari Sangh (ward assistants, helpers, or lower-tier employees -- working in government or civic institutions) on Monday staged a huge protest outside the JD-U in the Bihar capital city of Patna, demanding immediate action on their long-pending issues.

The union members alleged that the recruitment examination conducted in 2024 had not been fully declared.

While the results of 10-20 candidates have been released, the fate of the remaining aspirants is still uncertain.

Many employees claimed they have been working since 2012, but their jobs have not been made permanent, and they are still deprived of regular salaries.

Protesters said that the government has repeatedly given them assurances but has failed to resolve their problems.

The angry employees expressed a desire to speak directly to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that they have lost faith in promises made by the administration.

Union representatives highlighted a recurring issue they are facing.

“Whenever we raise our demands, the government gives us seven days’ time for appointments or decisions. But even after the deadline passes several times, nothing moves forward,” one protester said.

They warned that their agitation would continue until the appointment process is completed and a permanent solution is found.

This is not the first time the Parichari Sangh has protested at the JD-U office.

On a previous Tuesday (last week), employees had gathered with the same demands, which led to a scuffle between police and protesters.

The situation turned tense, forcing the police to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

With the assembly elections 2025 approaching, the repeated protests outside the JDU office are seen as a setback for the Nitish Kumar-led ruling NDA government.

The agitation highlights growing dissatisfaction among contractual and temporary employees, a group that could influence the election mood if their demands remain unresolved.

