Bihar: Police Recover Rs 5 Lakh from Car, Three Detained in Patna

Ahead of the Bihar elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11 with results to be announced on November 14, police have significantly tightened security across the state. On October 8, authorities recovered Rs 5 lakh from a car at a checkpost in Patna, according to Marine Drive TOP in-charge Roshan Kumar Raj. Three individuals were inside the vehicle at the time, along with the cash. When questioned about the source and purpose of the money, the occupants failed to provide any explanation. They have been taken to the nearest police station, and officials are currently investigating the matter thoroughly.

The incident highlights the heightened vigilance of the Bihar police ahead of the elections, as authorities continue to monitor suspicious activities closely. Investigations into the source and intent of the recovered money are ongoing, ensuring that election-related security and law enforcement measures remain strict and effective.