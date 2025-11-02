Bihar polls: Rahul joins fishermen in pond during Begusarai campaign, blasts NDA govt

Patna, Nov 2 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday went fishing in Bihar’s Begusarai district soon after addressing a public rally. While trying his hands at fishing in a local pond, the Congress MP interacted with the fishermen community, heard their grievances and sought to get first-hand account of the challenges and struggles of the occupation.

He was joined by Mukesh Sahani, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Ministerial face.

In one of the rare and close interactions with the fishermen, Rahul Gandhi apprised them of the alliance’s poll promises to them which include Rs 5,000 assistance to the fishermen families during the lean period, fisheries insurance scheme and also the rejuvenation of rivers and ponds.

Prior to this, Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally, launching a sharp critique of the state government as well as the Centre.

He said that people of Bihar create a name for themselves even in foreign nations where they migrate but back home, their condition remains miserable.

He blamed the ruling dispensation for their fate, accusing it of thwarting many developmental initiatives launched by the UPA governments for Bihar's upliftment including revival of the Nalanda University.

"People from Bihar migrate to other states. There, they work hard and contribute to the development of those states. If people from Bihar can build a city like Dubai with their blood and sweat, then why can't they build Bihar?” he said.

"The reason behind this is that the BJP-JDU government here hasn't given the people a chance. Our UPA government had started the work of rebuilding excellent universities like Nalanda, but the government here has ruined everything," he further alleged.

He blamed the ruling dispensation for not containing paper leaks which has not only brought bad name to the state but imperiled the future of state’s youth.

Rahul Gandhi pledged to revitalise the education sector if the grand alliance government comes to power in the state.

“We will open a university where people from all over the world will come to study. The people here work hard to build the world,” he said.

“We have prepared a 'special manifesto' for the extremely backward classes, which we will implement. We will move forward with everyone. This government will not leave anyone behind. Our priority will be small businesses,” he added.

