Bihar: Portion of under-construction bridge collapses due to thunderstorm

The superstructure of the fourlane bridge connecting Bhagalpur and Khagadia in Bihar collapsed due to storm and rain late on Friday night. Between poles Nos. 4, 5 and 6 on the Sultanganj side, the constructed superstructure collapsed. The collapse of the bridge's superstructure even when the cable is laid is a question mark over the workings of the engineer. This structure was more than 100 feet long. Fortunately, no one was under this bridge. The construction of this bridge over the river Ganga will cost Rs. 1710.77 crore. S.P. Singla Construction Limited Company is constructing this bridge.

The bridge is being constructed between Agwani and Sultanganj Ghat at a cost of Rs. 1710.77 crore. In the direction of Sultanganj, work was going on between pole number 4,5,6. Meanwhile, villagers have demanded an inquiry into the construction of the bridge following the accident.

The weather changed abruptly around 8:15 pm on Friday. Heavy rain followed by strong winds and thunderstorms. The rains brought relief to the heat-stricken people. But fields were dammaged, public life was also disrupted.