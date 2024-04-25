Bihar Shocker: Nitish Kumar Party Leader Saurabh Kumar Shot Dead In Patna

A young leader from the Janata Dal United (JDU) in Bihar was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Patna on Wednesday night. Saurabh Kumar was attacked along with his friends and family while returning from a wedding reception when four assailants on motorcycles opened fire. Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni reported that Kumar sustained gunshot wounds to his head and neck and tragically passed away from his injuries.

Another individual was injured in the incident but is currently in stable condition.Police are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence, exploring all possible motives including political and business relations. The murder has sparked outrage among JDU supporters, who gathered at the scene demanding prompt and decisive action from authorities.