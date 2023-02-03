Bihar student faints after finding himself among 500 girls at exam centre

A Class 12 student fell unconscious in the examination hall after finding himself the lone male among 500 girl students in Bihar's Nalanda district, Shankar from Allama Iqbal College wasn’t aware of the surprisingly confusing situation that he was to encounter. And before he could wrap his head around the problem, he forfeited the exam.

After the incident, the boy's aunt spoke to the news agency and revealed that her nephew fainted out of nervousness when he realised that he was the only boy among so many girls. He was alone with some 500 girls at the exam centre, which caused him to get nervous and get a fever, Prasad’s aunt explained, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical evaluation by ambulance. According to reports, Shankar gained consciousness after a few hours.

Over 13 lakh class 12 students, including 6,36,432 girls and 6,81795 boys are expected to appear for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination across 1,464 centres in 36 districts this year.