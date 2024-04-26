Bihar Tragedy: Six People and Three Cows Killed as Wedding Pandal Catches Fire in Darbhanga (Watch Video)

At least six people and three cows were killed in in a fire that broke out at a wedding pandal in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday, Apirl 26. The blaze erupted around 11.15 pm on Thursday in Alinagar in Bahera police station area, reported news agency PTI.

The fire broke out in the pandal due to the bursting of firecrackers. It is suspected that a few inflammables kept inside the pandal helped the fire spread rapidly. The deceased were identified as Sunil Paswan (26), Lila Devi (23), Kanchan Devi (26), Siddhanth Kumar (4), Shashank Kumar (3), and Sakshi Kumari (5).

Visuals of Darbhanga Fire:

"I have ordered an inquiry to find the exact cause of the fire. In the meantime, the district administration is providing all possible assistance to the families of the victims as per disaster management guidelines," District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan told PTI.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy said fire tenders were sent to the spot immediately after information was received about the blaze. "The fire was brought under control after some time. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations," he said.