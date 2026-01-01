Bihar: Two fake policemen arrested near Patna Junction

Patna, Jan 1 Patna Police have arrested two men who posed as police personnel and robbed a man of Rs 22.5 lakh in the Patna Junction police station area.

So far, the police have recovered Rs 19 lakh, while Rs 3.5 lakh is still missing.

The incident occurred late on the night of December 29 and 30.

According to the victim, two youths approached him, claiming to be police officers.

Both were wearing khaki jackets, which led the victim to believe they were genuine policemen.

The accused, identified as Dipak Kumar and Raja Kumar, then took him to a room, threatened him, and looted Rs 22.5 lakh before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Patna Junction police station.

Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation under the supervision of Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Sinha.

Using technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the police identified one of the accused as a resident of Khusrupur.

During interrogation, the first accused revealed information about his accomplice, who lives near Patna Junction.

Investigators also discovered that the accused had saved a contact number in their mobile phones under the name Government Railway Police (GRP) to falsely present themselves as police officials.

“Based on technical tracking, both accused were located and arrested. During subsequent searches, police recovered Rs 9.5 lakh from the house of one accused and Rs 9.5 lakh from the other, bringing the total recovery to Rs 19 lakh,” Kumar said.

Police believe the remaining Rs 3.5 lakh may have been hidden or discarded, and efforts are ongoing to recover it.

Police are currently interrogating both accused to ascertain whether more people were involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Patna Police have appealed to the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

The Rail Police has also informed the Income Tax department to investigate this case.

