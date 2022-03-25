Birbhum violence: CBI reaches crime scene with forensic team

Hours after the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Birbhum violence, the CBI's forensic team reached Rampurhat on Friday.

The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The case was being investigated by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

"Everyone demanded CBI inquiry. Everyone knows that Mamata Banerjee constituted SIT to suppress the case. Innocent people are murdered there but she is not accepting her government's failure," BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said after the Calcutta High Court's order.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

