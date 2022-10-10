Bizman shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka area

New Delhi, Oct 10 A businessman was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka's Bindapura area here, police said on Monday.

A senior police official said that the incident occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"At about 12:30 a.m, information regarding a firing incident was received at PS Bindapur. A team was sent to the spot which rushed the victim to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead," the official said.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Arora (32), a resident of Manas Kunj in Uttam Nagar.

Arora was returning home from his office on a two-wheeler, along with his brother, when he was attacked.

"Two bike-borne armed assailants came from the opposite side and waylaid them. One of them took out a weapon and fired at Arora," the official said.

A case under sections 302, 34 of IPCA read with sections 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS Bindapur.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.

"Nothing has been robbed in the incident. We are probing it from all angles. Also, the brother of deceased has categorically denied about getting any extortion demand," the official said.

Further probe in the matter is on.

