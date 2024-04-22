BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal Elected Unopposed From Surat; Know the First Gujarat MP of Lok Sabha 2024

After all other candidates withdrew their nomination papers, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from Gujarat's Surat Lok Sabha seat on Monday, April 22.

This development comes a day after the nomination papers of the Congress party’s candidate, Nilesh Kumbhani, were rejected after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had not signed his nomination form.

Surat District Collector and Election Officer Give MP Certificate to BJP Leader Mukesh Dalal:

VIDEO | Surat District Collector and Election Officer give Member of Parliament (MP) certificate to BJP's Mukesh Dalal, who was elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray. #LSPolls2024WithPTI#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/bXbe4htqoG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

Lok Sabha Seat From Surat Won by BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal

First Victory for BJP 🪷



First Lok Sabha seat from Surat won by BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal.



Congress candidate Nilesh Khumbhani's proposers backed out and his nomination got rejected.



Rest 8 independent candidates withdraw their nominations.



Mukesh Dalal won without voting. pic.twitter.com/8p8XApXsoi — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 22, 2024

Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha seat, was unable to present even one of his three proposers before the election officer, after which his nomination form was cancelled. The BJP had raised questions about the discrepancies in the signatures of three proposers in Kumbhani's nomination form.

Gujarat chief CR Paatil informed on Monday by congratulating Dalal. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Paatil said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed."

All 26 seats of Gujarat will go to the polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in a single phase on May 7.

Who Is Mukesh Dalal?

Mukesh Dalal is the Surat City BJP General Secretary and SDCA Committee member. He previously held the position of Standing Committee Chairman at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). Dalal's political journey includes roles within the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at the state level and as a city-working member of the BJP. He served as a councillor in the Surat Municipal Corporation for three terms and held the position of Standing Committee Chairman for five terms. Additionally, he has served as the general secretary of the city BJP for three years.

Belonging to the Modha Vanik community, Dalal is known for his proximity to Gujarat BJP chief and Navsari MP CR Patil. His educational background includes a Commerce degree, LLB, and MBA in Finance. With over 43 years of active participation in the BJP, Dalal has demonstrated his commitment to the party's ideals.

Throughout his tenure, Dalal has held various significant positions within the party, including membership in the Yuva Morcha and as a Surat City Executive Member. He has also been actively involved in local sports and educational institutions, serving as an executive member of the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat Cricket Association, and Surat Public Education Society. Furthermore, he holds a directorship in the Surat People's Bank.

Mukesh Dalal's dedication to public service and his extensive experience within the BJP highlight his valuable contributions to both the political arena and the community.