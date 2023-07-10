BJP demands a CBI investigation into the horrifying murder case of a Jain monk

The Jain clan is seeking a CBI investigation into the murder of Jain monk Acharya Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj. According to the police statement the murder is owing to the financial deals but according to the Community people, such a statement is disrespect and defame of the community and the Jain monk who devotedly sacrificed his life and everything for the welfare of the community. This police version has created suspicion. Hence, The murder raises a big question about the security of religious leaders in the state. MLA Abhay Patil insisted for a CBI investigation in the case. The police have taken 12 more people into custody for questioning in the case.

The last rites and the funeral of Jain seer Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj were held in the presence of devotees and followers near the Nandi Parvat Village at Hirekodi in Chikkodi Taluk of Belagavi district on Sunday. High security was reinforced at the rites place for precautionary measures. In Belagavi, many jain clan people protested in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and blocked the Pune-Bengaluru NH-4 highway for an hour.The murder has turned into a political confrontation where the BJP announced that they will raise the issue in the state legislative assembly session. The Saffron party’s state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar told media that the party would seek a detailed investigation into the horrifying murder case of a Jain monk in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Ravi Kumar alleged that three days have passed since the monk was murdered but the Chief Minister or the home minister has not visited Belagavi. He said, “In both houses of the legislature we will ask the government to provide proper security to these saints.” Former CM Basavraj Bommai and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that they will stage a protest inside and outside the legislature for a proper investigation of the case and want the government to ensure that the culprits will be put behind bars. Ravi Kumar said that the BJP has already formed a fact-finding committee led by Belgaum Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil. Police have arrested two persons but we are suspecting more people involved. In Hubbali, Seer Varru Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj for the security of seer and saints, has started a sit-in fast unto-death protest. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said that the government is committed to addressing all the concerns and requested the seer to withdraw his decision to hold a fast-unto-death protest. DK Shiv Kumar instructed the district in-charge minister and MLA to reach out to the seer.It is important to mention that the Jain seer Acharya Kamkumar Maharaj was murdered and his body was cut into pieces and dumped in a 400 feet deep borewell at Khatakabhavi of Raibag taluk.