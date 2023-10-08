BJP-JD(S) seat sharing on Lok Sabha Assembly polls would be based on vote sharing

Rather than the opinions of party functionaries, the seat sharing between BJP-JD(S) will be based on vote sharing or the number of votes parties polled in the May 2023 assembly polls. Before deciding seat allocation to which party, it has been decided that Amit Shah and JD(S) HD Deve Gowda will evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of parties in each Lok Sabha seat in the Old Mysuru region. According to BJP sources, “Votes bagged by parties in each assembly segment that comes in a particular Lok Sabha constituency will be considered. Whichever party has got a significant number of more votes will get that seat.”

KA Thippeswamy, JD(S) MLC said, “As per vote share criteria JD(S) is likely to get Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Bengaluru rural seats. In these seats, the party has got 45k to 70k more votes than BJP in these constituencies. ”However, in Bengaluru rural Congress stronghold has made the BJP to think of someone from the Gowda family and hence, rooting for former CM HD Kumaraswamy to contest. But Kumaraswamy has turned down the proposal. It is pertinent to mention that efforts are being made to field former BJP Minister CP Yogeshwar on a JD(S) ticket from the seat.